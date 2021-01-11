ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World’s Magical Express bus service, which takes guests from Orlando International Airport to Disney resort hotels, is coming to an end, the company announced Monday.

The service will no longer be available starting with arrivals on January 1, 2022. However, the complimentary service will still be available for new and existing reservations through the rest of the year.

Disney said the change was due to a “shift” in consumer options and preferences.

“Vacationers have more options to choose from that ever for transportation, including ride-share services that save time and offer more flexibility to go where they want, when they want,” Disney said in a blog post.

Other transportation option at Disney World, such as buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner, will still be available to visitors. In its announcement, Disney didn’t provided an update for its Minnie Van shuttle service, which was suspended in March when the parks closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mears Transportation, which operates Magical Express, sent the following statement regarding the announcement.

"Walt Disney made us aware of their decision," Mears spokesperson Roger Chapin said. "While we are disappointed Disney will no longer offer this service, we intend to continue offering transportation services between the airport and all area theme parks and hotels to meet the demand of our visitors now and in the future."

Disney's Magical Express service launced 15 years ago as a benefit for visitors staying at Disney World resort hotels.