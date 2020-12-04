ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has released the first official look at the ride vehicles for its upcoming Jurassic World VelociCoaster, which is set to debut summer 2021 at Islands of Adventure.

A video posted Friday to Universal’s social media channels shows off the vehicles’ design and blue and black color scheme.

On the VelociCoaster, riders will reach speeds of up to 70 mph and up to 150 feet in the air as they race across 4,700 feet of track. The coaster will also feature multiple launches and 12 seconds of airtime.

And for the thrill-seekers, the ride vehicles will have just a lap bar restraint, no shoulder harness, keeping you in place.

VelociCoaster, when it opens, will join a roster of coasters that include the Incredible Hulk Coaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Universal Orlando says it will reveal more details about the VelociCoaster in “early 2021.”