ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has made it official: It's newest roller coaster will be called Jurassic World VelociCoaster and it is set to debut summer 2021.

The resort made an official announcement Monday, days after the name of the upcoming thrill ride “leaked” early on its website. The post was later changed to remove the information about the VelociCoaster.

The coaster, which has been under construction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure for some time, will feature more than 4,700 feet of track, with riders reaching speeds of up to 70 mph. Universal is calling it a “new species of roller coaster” that will feature “a series of intense maneuvers.”

Among those intense maneuvers are a 360-degree barrel roll about the Islands of Adventure lagoon and a zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track. The VelociCoaster will also feature a “top hat” that will propel riders 155 feet into the air before they plunge into an 80-degree drop.

The VelociCoaster is the first coaster based on the Jurassic World franchise, Universal said in a news release, and will feature an original story. Characters from the film such as Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) will make an appearance.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster will be the newest addition to the Jurassic Park area of Islands of Adventure, which currently features a raptor encounter and the Jurassic Park River Adventure.

In addition to officially announcing the coaster, Universal also released the first-ever POV concept video, giving fans of glimpse of what they can expect to see when they ride. The video also included conceptual renderings of the coaster's ride vehicles.