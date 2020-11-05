ORLANDO, Fla. – Construction on the new Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster is well underway at Epcot, and now Disney has released another sneak peek at the upcoming ride.

What You Need To Know New image shared of Guardians of the Galaxy ride vehicles



The new attraction is currently under construction at Epcot



Opening date for the coaster has not yet been announced

Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley on Thursday posted a new picture of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride vehicles. The vehicles are currently being prepped at an Imagineering warehouse in Florida, according to Riddley’s Instagram post.

Riddley also shared a couple of details about the ride vehicles’ design.

“If you look closely at the colorful paint design on the vehicles (called coaches in roller coaster engineering parlance), each one is unique with different wear patterns and impact marks,” Riddley wrote. “Imagineers were inspired by markings that appear on NASA Space Shuttles and other spacecraft upon reentry into Earth’s atmosphere.”

Last year, Disney shared the first look at the ride vehicles, which will rotate 360 degrees as they move along the coaster track. Disney said the attraction would be one of the longest enclosed roller coasters in the world.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind replaces Ellen’s Energy Adventure, which closed in 2017. An official opening date for the new coaster has not yet been announced.