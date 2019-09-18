ORLANDO, Fla. – Epcot is undergoing one of its biggest transformations and with it comes a new Guardians of the Galaxy-themed roller coaster.

Disney shows off Guardian of the Galaxy coaster vehicles

Each vehicle will rotate 360 degrees

The "storytelling coaster" will also feature a reverse launch

Last month at its D23 Expo, Disney shared new details about Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. And now, it's sharing a first look at the coaster vehicles in action.

A video posted to the Disney Parks Blog shows that the ride will use what Disney calls an OmniCoaster ride system. With it, the ride vehicles will rotate as they travel along the track, allowing riders to get a better view of the action around them.

The coaster will also feature a reverse launch.

In Cosmic Rewind, the experience begins inside Galaxarium, "a planetarium-like exhibition that explores the similarities and mysteries of the formation of Earth's galaxy and Xandar." From there, everything gets kicked into high gear once the Guardians of the Galaxy show up.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be located in the soon-to-be World Discovery area—one of Epcot's four designated neighborhoods. And although an opening date has not yet been announced for Cosmic Rewind, Disney has said the ride will open in time for Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration in 2021.