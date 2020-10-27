ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando isn’t holding Halloween Horror Nights this year, but the resort is still gearing up for next year’s event.

The resort on Tuesday revealed one of the haunted houses planned for the 2021 edition of its annual Halloween event in a special behind-the-scene video shared on its YouTube channel.

The house, Puppet Theatre: Captive Audience, is set in San Francisco in the early 1900s. As the story goes, an Eastern European-era puppet troupe called Pesky’s Puppet Troupe, becomes trapped inside a collapsing theater. The troupe started to lose their minds and began cutting up patrons and turning them into puppets.

In the video, Mike Aiello, senior director of creative development, and Charles Gray, senior show director, provide a sneak peek tour inside the house, showing some of the props, special effects and puppets in action.

“It’s super gory in this house,” Gray says in the video.

Gray also shared how the creative team created some of the illusions in the house.

Universal has opened up two houses — The Bride Frankenstein Lives and Revenge of the Tooth Fairy -- to daytime park visitors. Both houses were initially planned for this year’s event before it was canceled.

So far, Universal hasn’t shared any other details about next year’s Halloween Horror Nights.