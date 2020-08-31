ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World is modifying the reopening schedule for one of its resort hotels.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will remain closed until summer 2021, a Disney spokesperson confirmed with Spectrum News.

The hotel, which has been closed since mid-March, was scheduled to reopen on October 4 after being postponed from an August reopening date.

The delay will allow Disney to complete refurbishments at the resort, including enhancements to the Great Ceremonial House and guest rooms.

The villas and bungalows, the Disney Vacation Club portion of the resort, will remain open.

Disney World began a phased reopening of its resort hotels in June, nearly a month before its theme parks reopened. Several hotels have yet to reopen. Disney’s Grand Floridian is currently set to reopen on September 21, followed by Disney’s Coronado Springs on October 14 and Disney’s Art of Animation on November 1.