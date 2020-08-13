ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s annual Craft Beer Festival is returning, but with modifications in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know Craft Beer Festival returns to SeaWorld



Festival takes place Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 20



More than 100 craft brews



Event modified with new safety measures in mind

The event will take place Saturdays and Sundays through September 20.

Just like in years past, the festival will feature a mix of domestic and Florida craft brews and dozens of food items.

However, due to the pandemic, the festival will be modified to keep visitors safe. The food and beverage locations will be spaced throughout the park to allow for social distancing. Other changes include expanded seating areas, modified food and beverage serving procedures and touchless transactions.

Visitors will also be able to purchase a tasting lanyard that is valid at 18 stations throughout the park.

“We couldn’t be happier to host our annual Craft Beer Festival, modified to reflect enhanced health and safety protocols, including limited capacity, to give guests the chance to delight their senses,” SeaWorld Orlando park president Kyle Miller said in a statement.

All visitors are required to wear a face mask and undergo a temperature check. Visitors will also need to make a reservation for the day they want to visit.