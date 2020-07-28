ORLANDO, Fla. — In case you missed it, Universal Orlando is working on a new roller coaster at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

The new coaster is being built in the Jurassic Park area of the park. It's easy to see the beams, loops, and track from across the lagoon in the middle of the park.

And yet, Universal hasn't made any official announcements about this coaster. But at this point, it's pretty obvious that a coaster themed after the Jurassic Park or Jurassic World franchise is what's taking shape.

Before the coaster emerged from behind construction walls last year, there were plenty of hints as to what Universal was building: There were construction permits and trademark filings, and dinosaur logos on the construction walls.

When walking through the park near the construction area, visitors can hear construction crews working diligently on this not-so-secret project.

Based on what’s been completed so far, the coaster looks like it’s going to be an intense thrill ride.

But still, silence from Universal.

Fans on social media have had a sense of humor about it.

“When they do announce it, let’s all act surprised,” said one fan on Twitter.

Elsewhere, coaster fanatics have a few other projects to look forward to at Florida’s theme parks. Disney World is working on a new indoor Guardians of the Galaxy coaster at Epcot. Meanwhile, SeaWorld's Ice Breaker and Busch Gardens' Iron Gwazi coasters were set to debut in the spring before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted those plans.

As of this writing, no opening dates have been announced for those coasters.