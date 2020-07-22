ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is offering U.S. military veterans free admission to its theme parks.

Veterans can get free single-day tickets for themselves and up to three family members or friends at SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld San Antonio.

In addition to free admission, veterans can get up to four additional guest tickets for 50 percent off.

The deal is valid through November 11, which happens to be Veterans Day. SeaWorld said the deal will also be available at SeaWorld San Diego and Busch Gardens Williamsburg when those parks reopen.

“It is an honor and a privilege for our SeaWorld and Busch Gardens family to extend free park admission to our country’s veterans and their families, and provide them with memorable experiences that are not only fun, but more importantly safe,” interim CEO Marc Swanson said in a statement.

With coronavirus-related health and safety measures in place, all visitors will need to make a park reservation to gain entry. Other measures include mandatory face masks, temperature checks and social distancing protocols.

For more information, veterans should visit wavesofhonor.com.