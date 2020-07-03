ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World annual passholders on the resort’s monthly payment plan were shocked Friday after learning they had been charged a lump sum for the months the parks were closed.

As a result, many passholder seeing hundreds of dollars-worth of charges posting to their credit card and bank accounts. Some passholders took to social media to express their surprise and frustrations.

“Did @Disney really just charge me 4 months of the annual pass at once when their parks are still closed!!,” wrote one user on Twitter. “This is BS. Never getting an annual pass again.”

“Wow @WaltDisneyWorld do better!! I guess I voluntarily subject myself to get a little ripped off every time I go to a park, but getting randomly charged over $400 while the parks are closed…now you’re swindling me,” wrote another.

Disney said the charges were made in error and that it was working to correct the issue.

“Passholders on the monthly payment program were incorrectly charged today,” a Disney spokesperson said in an email to Spectrum News. “We are in the process of reversing these charges and apologize for the inconvenience this caused.”

Disney World is set to reopen its theme parks next week, starting with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom on July 11. Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow on July 15.

The parks will be reopening with limited capacity and all visitors, even passholders, will need to make a reservation to enter. Due to limitations caused by the ongoing pandemic, Disney is offering passholders a few options regarding their passes, including the ability to cancel. Passholders should contact the passholder support line at 407-939-7277 for assistance.