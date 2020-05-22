ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland will reopen to the public this weekend, the attraction announced Friday.

The park will reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, after being closed since mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the reopening, several changes have been made to the park. Social distancing markers have been added to all queue lines at shows, rides, food venues and retail shops at Gatorland. All food venues, shops, shows and rides will also have reduced capacity.

Additional hand washing stations and hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the park to promote increased sanitation.

Gatorland employees will be required to wear a mask at all times. Guests are encouraged to do so.

To see the safety measures, visit the Gatorland website.

Gatorland becomes one of the latest smaller attractions to get the green light to reopen. Fun Spot reopened its Orlando park on Friday afternoon.