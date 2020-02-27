ORLANDO, Fla. – A boat at Magic Kingdom's Jungle Cruise attraction took on water with guests on board.
Reedy Creek Fire Department responded to the scene, department spokeswoman Eryka Washington said.
Everyone on board the boat was able to get off safely. No one was injured.
The attraction briefly closed during the incident, but has since reopened.
It's unclear what caused the boat to start sinking. Spectrum News reached out to Disney but have not heard back.
Of course, social media had its fun, posting jokes and memes about the incident:
