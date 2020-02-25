ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is gearing up for the debut of its newest coaster, Ice Breaker.

SeaWorld's Ice Breaker coaster reaches milestones

Final track piece recently installed, vehicle placed on track

The coaster will feature four launches, forward and backward

On Tuesday, the theme park shared new photos from the coaster's construction site, showing the coaster vehicle being lifted onto the track.

"Ice Breaker is on track to launch this spring…literally," SeaWorld said in a Facebook post.

Crews also recently installed the final track piece, completing the layout.

Ice Breaker will feature four launches that take riders backward and forward. The ride will also have a reverse launch that sends riders into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida—a 93-foot tall spike with a 100-degree angle.

The coaster will share a theme similar to the nearby Wild Arctic attraction.

Ice Breaker joins SeaWorld growing roster of coasters that include Mako, Manta and Kraken.

SeaWorld has not yet announced an opening date for Ice Breaker.