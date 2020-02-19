ORLANDO, Fla. – YouTube videos showing people trespassing at Central Florida theme parks after-hours are under investigation.

Videos posted by Matthew St. Cyr, who goes by the name MattSonswa online, feature people sneaking into restricted areas of various attractions at Disney World and Universal Orlando. A recent video shows someone inside the now-closed Stitch's Great Escape attraction at Magic Kingdom.

Another video shows individuals walking around Volcano Bay at night after the water park has closed to guests. The individuals are also seen evading security and hopping property fences.

Although his face is never shown in recent videos uploaded to his YouTube account, St. Cyr has publicly acknowledged that he has snuck into the theme parks, even detailing how he got banned "from Disney for life twice" in a 2018 video.

In July 2017, St. Cyr was issued a trespass warning at Epcot, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office. A few months later, he was arrested for burglary of a structure at Disney Springs. According to deputies, St. Cyr was seen leaving restricted area around Disney Quest, which was being torn down at the time. He was also issued another trespass warning.

Urban exploring presents its own set of risks, besides legal repercussions, individuals could be placing themselves in physical danger.

For Disney, the issue of someone sneaking into restricted park areas is a matter of safety.

"In any case where we find someone being intentionally reckless and promoting unsafe acts, we will bring law enforcement to trespass them so they will no longer be allowed to come back to Walt Disney World," a Disney spokesperson said in an email to Spectrum News 13.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to Universal for comment but have not heard back.

St. Cyr makes money from the videos he posts on YouTube. He also earns money from Patreon, a website that allows content creators to receive money from their supports. That account has been suspended and is currently under review.