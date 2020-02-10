ORLANDO, Fla. – The stage show "Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away" will be coming to an end at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney confirmed Monday.
The final day for the show will be February 22, a Disney spokesperson said. It will not be relocated to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge or anywhere else in the park.
In "Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away" characters such as Rey, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, R2-D2 and more take the stage while classic moments from the Star Wars films play on a screen behind them.
The show, which first began in 2016, takes place in front of the Chinese Theater.
The closure of the show comes ahead of the debut of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, which opens March 4.
