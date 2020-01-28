ORLANDO, Fla. – With Universal's Mardi Gras soon to begin, Universal has shared a peek at the menu for the event.

Cajun-style dishes, specialty drinks and theme treats

Mardis Gras runs February 1-April 2

Mardi Gras, which kicks off February 1, will features live concerts, a parade, and plenty of festive dishes and specialty drinks.

The menu will include pholourie, a softshell crab slider, cauliflower dirty rice, and grilled pineapple trini chow and more. The dishes will debut bi-weekly through the event at the all-new Carnival Around the Universe tasting tent.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy traditional New Orleans cuisine like jambalaya, shrimp gumbo, gator bites and po'boys at Universal Studios' French Quarter Courtyard.

Specialty cocktails include the High Seas Twister (rum, blood orange liqueur and watermelon juice) and the Bourbon Street Punch (bourbon, orgeat, coconut puree and orange juice). The drinks will be served in special souvenir cups.

Schwab's Pharmacy will also be serving ice-cream floats inspired by the Mardi Gras parade floats. The Mardi Gras Float is made of pineapple and lime soft serve with grape soda, blueberry boba and a waffle cone flag. The Shipwreck Float is made of pineapple and chocolate soft serve with pineapple soda, cotton candy and a waffle cone flag.

Themed treats will also be available at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, Voodoo Doughnut and other venues in CityWalk.

In addition to food, the event will feature live concerts on select nights. This year's lineup includes TLC, The Roots, REO Speedwagon, Marshmello, The All-American Rejects and more.

Universal's Mardi Gras runs through April 2.

For more information, visit universalorlando.com.