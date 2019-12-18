ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Warning notices have been posted on Murphy beds at Disney's Riviera Resort after one fell on a guest the day the resort opened to the public.
- Notices posted on beds at new Disney resort
- Murphy beds have been marked as "out of order"
- Bed fell on a guest Monday night, Disney confirms
- RELATED: Disney's Riviera Resort Makes its Grand Debut
An image posted to social media shows a warning notice on one of the pull-down beds as being "out of order," telling guests not to use them.
"We apologize for the inconvenience," the notice reads. "This trundle bed is out of order and for your safety cannot be used at this time."
One of the Murphy beds at the resort fell from a wall and onto a guest Monday night, a Disney spokesperson confirmed. The resort opened to the public on Monday.
"Nothing is more important than safety and we have been in contact with the guest," said a statement sent to Spectrum News on Wednesday.
The spokesperson said an installation problem caused an issue with the bed. Disney is now undergoing checks of similiar beds at the resort and making adjustments if needed. The pull-down beds are the ones located under the flat panel TVs in the rooms.
Disney is also relocating guests if needed for their "safety and comfort."
Disney's Riviera Resort is the 15th Disney Vacation Club property.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.