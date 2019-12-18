ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Warning notices have been posted on Murphy beds at Disney's Riviera Resort after one fell on a guest the day the resort opened to the public.

An image posted to social media shows a warning notice on one of the pull-down beds as being "out of order," telling guests not to use them.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," the notice reads. "This trundle bed is out of order and for your safety cannot be used at this time."

One of the Murphy beds at the resort fell from a wall and onto a guest Monday night, a Disney spokesperson confirmed. The resort opened to the public on Monday .

"Nothing is more important than safety and we have been in contact with the guest," said a statement sent to Spectrum News on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said an installation problem caused an issue with the bed. Disney is now undergoing checks of similiar beds at the resort and making adjustments if needed. The pull-down beds are the ones located under the flat panel TVs in the rooms.

Disney is also relocating guests if needed for their "safety and comfort."