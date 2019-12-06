ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney has revealed when its Star Wars hotel will officially open.

Disney's Star Wars hotel to open in 2021

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be a two-night vacation experience

Guests will be able to live out their own Star Wars adventure

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will open at Disney World in 2021, the company announced this week.

Galactic Starcruiser won't be like a traditional hotel stay. Instead, it'll be a two-night vacation experience with a "two-day, cruise-like itinerary."

In this vacation experience, guests will be able to live out their own Star Wars adventure aboard the Halcyon starcruiser (hotel) and on Batuu (Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge).

When guests first arrive at the hotel, they'll begin their adventure at the Galactic Starcruiser Terminal. From there, they'll board a special launch pad that takes them to the starcruiser.

Once aboard the Halcyon, guests will find cabins that offer views of space, lightsaber training, character meet-and-greets, themed dining and more.

During their stay, guests will also be taken to Batuu on special transport vehicles designed to keep them "in the story."

So far, Disney hasn't officially released any information on pricing for the experience.

Galactic Starcruiser is currently under construction directly across from Galaxy's Edge, which opened to the public on August 29 at Disney's Hollywood Studios.