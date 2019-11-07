ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A baby eland born shortly after Hurricane Dorian has made his debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Doppler, who was born two months ago, can now be seen on the park's Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction.

On Wednesday, Doppler spent the morning exploring the savanna with his mother.

Elands are among the largest antelopes in the world, according to Disney's animal care team. Doppler was nearly 70 pounds when he was born. He'll grow to be about 8 feet tall.

Doppler's birth was part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' species survival plan.