ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney's Animal Kingdom has a new addition.
- Baby eland born at Disney's Animal Kingdom
- Eland named Doppler arrived Wednesday morning
- Birth was part of a species survival plan
The theme park welcomed a baby eland early Wednesday morning, Disney announced.
An eland in Disney's care gave birth to the calf, which has been named Doppler.
Members of the parks animal care team say they don't know yet if the calf is male or female.
"Mom and baby are bonding well, and the team will conduct a neonatal exam in the coming days to get a gauge on the calf's weight, height and gender," said Scott Terrell, director of Animal & Science Operations at Walt Disney Parks & Resort, in a blog post.
The pair will remain out of the view of guests for the next several weeks before joining the rest of the herd on the park's savanna.
Doppler was born as part of species survival plan, which ensures the responsible breeding of threatened or endangered species.
