ORLANDO, Fla. – Christmas has arrived at Disney World.

Disney to live-stream holiday lighting of Cinderella Castle

The live-stream will begin 6:10 p.m. November 3

"A Frozen Holiday Wish" features Anna, Elsa and their friends

Disney will officially kick off its holiday season Sunday night with the return of Magic Kingdom's "A Frozen Holiday Wish" show.

The nightly show features Queen Elsa, Princess Anna and their friends Olaf and Kristoff. During the show, Elsa uses her powers to transform Cinderella Castle into a glowing ice palace.

If you can't be at the theme park to witness the magic up-close, no worries, Disney is live-streaming the show.

The livestream will start at 6:10 p.m. ET on November 3. A link will be available on the Disney Parks Blog.

Magic Kingdom made the transition from Halloween to Christmas seemingly overnight. Other holiday elements have already arrived, including Jingle Cruise, the holiday version of the park's Jungle Cruise attraction.

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party kicks off later this week. The separately-ticketed event will also feature a new nighttime show called Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks.