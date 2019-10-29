ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World is getting into the Christmas spirit.

Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks to debut November 8

Minnie Mouse will serve as host of the new show

Disney has shared a preview of the fireworks

The resort is getting ready for its new fireworks show, Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks, which debuts as part of Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party on November 8.

Ahead of the show's debut, Disney has shared new images from the new show.

In addition to fireworks, Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks will feature a selection of holiday songs, including "Joy to the World," "Deck the Halls," and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

Disney tested the Minnie Mouse-hosted show in the early morning hours on Thursday.