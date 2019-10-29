ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World is getting into the Christmas spirit.
- Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks to debut November 8
- Minnie Mouse will serve as host of the new show
- Disney has shared a preview of the fireworks
- RELATED: Disney tests new Christmas fireworks at Magic Kingdom
The resort is getting ready for its new fireworks show, Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks, which debuts as part of Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party on November 8.
Ahead of the show's debut, Disney has shared new images from the new show.
In addition to fireworks, Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks will feature a selection of holiday songs, including "Joy to the World," "Deck the Halls," and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."
Disney tested the Minnie Mouse-hosted show in the early morning hours on Thursday.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.