ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new fireworks show is set to debut at Magic Kingdom this holiday season, and preparations are well underway.

Disney tests new Christmas fireworks at Magic Kingdom

New show called Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks

Show to debut during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party

Early Thursday, Disney tested fireworks for Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks, the new show that will be hosted by Minnie Mouse.

Testing took place between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Disney placed signs in the Magic Kingdom area resort days prior, letting guests know about the possible loud noises.

"You may experience noise impacts and pyrotechnic effects from Magic Kingdom Park between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.," a sign in the Contemporary Resort read. "We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience."