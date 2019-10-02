ORLANDO, Fla. — A Universal Orlando actor who portayed the "Despicable Me" character Gru was fired after pictures surfaced of the actor making a racist hand gesture with a guest, the resort confirmed Wednesday.

Pictures taken with a guest during a character breakfast

In August, guests seen on ride making Nazi salute, "OK" gesture

The incident happened earlier this year during a character breakfast at the resort, according to Florida Today . A photo provided to the outlet shows a little girl standing next to the character, who is making the "OK" hand gesture on her shoulder.

The girl in the photo is biracial.

In an email to Spectrum News, Universal Orlando spokesman Tom Schroder said the company is working to ensure it doesn't happen again.

"We never want our guests to experience what this family did," he wrote. "This is not acceptable and we are sorry — and we are taking steps to make sure nothing like this happens again."

This isn't the only incident involving the "OK" gesture at Universal. In August, a group of people were photographed on the Revenge of the Mummy attraction making the Nazi salute along with the gesture. The photo was shared to Universal Orlando's Passholder Facebook page before quickly being removed.

The "OK" hand gesture has been embraced by some white supremacists to mean "white power."

Just last week, the Anti-Defamation League added the gesture to its online database of hate symbols.