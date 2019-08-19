ORLANDO, Fla. – A group of people visiting Universal Orlando over the weekend flashed the Nazi salute and other hand gestures linked to white supremacy on the Revenge of the Mummy attraction.

The incident reportedly happened during Universal's Passholder Appreciation Night at on Sunday.

The camera on the Mummy, which is used to capture rider's moments, photographed four people in the front row making the gestures. The photo was shared on Universal Orlando's Annual Passholder Facebook page before making its way onto Twitter and Reddit.

Universal removed the photo from its Facebook page, calling it "appalling."

In a statement sent to Spectrum News 13, a Universal spokesperson said, "Hate has no place here—and we have no tolerance for any display of hatred within our destination. We stand for diversity, inclusion and respect."

"Any guest using hate speech or displaying hate symbols will be immediately removed from our destination and not allowed to return," the spokesperson added.

It's unclear who posted the photo to the Universal passholder page.

Universal also didn't say whether the people in the photo were banned from the park.