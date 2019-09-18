ORLANDO, Fla. – The clock is ticking if you want to see Epcot's IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth one last time.
- IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth ending September 30
- The nighttime show had a 20-year run at Epcot
- Show will be replaced by limited-run Epcot Forever
The long-running nighttime fireworks show that features lasers, 60-foot flames and a giant rotating globe will end September 30.
And then on October 1, its replacement, Epcot Forever, will begin its limited run.
Epcot Forever will feature fireworks, music, lighting, lasers and '"choreographed kites."
"The show takes us on a journey through the past, present and future of Epcot, featuring a stirring collection of songs that paint a colorful picture of the park, with a look towards the future and all the magical possibilities still to come," Disney said in a blog post.
So what will Epcot Forever look like? Disney has released a behind-the-scenes video showing the work being done before the show's debut.
IllumiNations' final bow comes amid major changes at Epcot, which include new attractions, restaurants and themed areas.
