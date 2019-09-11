ORLANDO, Fla. – Club Cool has closed at Epcot as Disney makes massive changes to the theme park.
- Club Cool closed at Epcot
- Disney says it will "reopen in a new capacity"
- Closure is part of Epcot's multi-year transformation
The popular spot, where guests could freely try Coca-Cola flavors from around the world, had its final day of operation on Saturday.
By Sunday, the Club Cool sign had been removed.
Guests took to social media to share their goodbyes, with some even getting one last drink of Beverly, the bitter soda from Italy.
Disney has said that Club Cool "will reopen in a new capacity at a future merchandise location" but its unclear what that means exactly. Of course, if you need your international soda fix, there's always the Coca-Cola store at Disney Springs, which offers an "International Tray" with 16 sodas from around the world.
Club Cool wasn't the only Epcot location to close this past weekend. Fountain of Nations and Fountain View featuring Starbucks also closed.
The closures are part of Epcot's major transformation, which will eventually include a new entrance, new attractions and new restaurants.
