ORLANDO, Fla. – Madame Tussauds Orlando has a special offer just for health care workers in August.

Health Care workers get free admission at Madame Tussauds

Eligible health care workers can get 50% off admission for 4 guests

RELATED: I-Drive Observation Wheel Gets New Name...Again

From August 1-31, the International Drive attraction will offer health care workers free admission to both the wax museum and Sea Life Orlando Aquarium.

Eligible health care workers include physicians, dentists, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses, therapists, EMTs, dentist, dental assistants, social workers, and more.

Health care workers will also be able to get 50 percent off single-attraction tickets for up to four guests.

To receive the deal, health care workers will need to show a valid employment ID card or a professional organization membership card. The deal can only be redeemed at the ticket window.

Madame Tussauds Orlando and Sea Life Orlando Aquarium are located in the ICON Park complex, which is also home to the 400-foot tall observation wheel known as The Wheel.