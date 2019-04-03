ORLANDO, Fla. — Icon Orlando, the 400-foot observation wheel on International Drive, is now simply known as "The Wheel."

ICON Orlando will now be called The Wheel

Complex that houses The Wheel to be called ICON Park

Before being changed to Icon Orlando last May , The Wheel was previously called the Coca-Cola Orlando Eye.

The wheel's new name is part of a rebranding of the ICON Orlando complex, which is now called ICON Park.

The 20-acre complex includes dozens of restaurants, shops and attractions, including Madame Tussauds, Sea Life Orlando, and Orlando StarFlyer.

As part of the rebranding announcement, ICON Park officials revealed that two new restaurants will open at the complex this summer.

The restaurants are Ox Grill, which will serve pastas and steaks, and Mikado, which will sell sushi.

In addition to the new restaurants, ICON Park is also working on a food hall concept called Wheelhouse Market.