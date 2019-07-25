ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal's theme park revenue increased 7.5 percent to $1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2019, Comcast revealed in an earnings report released Wednesday.

Growth generated by higher attendance and increased visitor spending

Higher attendance due to 'timing of spring holidays'

Universal Orlando recently opened a Hagrid-themed roller coaster

Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal which owns Universal Orlando Resort in Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood in California.

The company said growth at its theme parks was generated by higher attendance and increased visitor spending. Higher attendance was due in part to the "timing of spring holidays."

The theme park division's adjusted earnings increased 3.8 percent to $590 million in the second quarter, "reflecting an increase in revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses, including costs to support new attractions," the earnings report said.

One of those new attractions was Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal's Islands of Adventure. The coaster, which opened on June 13, takes riders on a high-speed journey through the Forbidden Forest.

The company is also working on Nintendo-themed lands for its parks, with the first set to open at Universal Studios Japan in 2020. Super Nintendo World will also be built at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Singapore and eventually Universal Orlando .

Universal has not officially announced a timeline for when Nintendo attractions will debut in Florida.

The competitive Central Florida market is fueling expansions at area theme parks, including Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando. Disney World will soon open Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Meanwhile, SeaWorld is working on a new coaster set to debut in 2020.