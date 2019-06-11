ORLANDO, Fla. — Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, the new coaster at Universal's Islands of Adventure, has plenty of story and even more thrills.

The coaster, which is the longest in Florida, is big on story. Riders will become students in Hagrid's Care of Magical Creatures. But when things don't go according to plan, they'll be sent on a creature-filled journey through the Forbidden Forest.

QUICK REVIEW: Just rode Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal and OMG, this coaster is amazing! It uses practical effects, no screens and the Hagrid animatronic is very cool. It has speed, turns, twists, and turns. #AttractionsInsider pic.twitter.com/Bmw0zCLUd1 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 11, 2019

As riders make their way through the queue, they'll encounter ancient ruins. No detail is spared here, with moss and cracks featured along the stone.

After making their way past dragon eggs and other elements in Hagrid's collection, riders will then board the ride. This is where riders will get to choose between the motorbike or the adjoining sidecar.

Making my way through the Hagrid coaster queue. So many details to see along the way #AttractionsInsider: pic.twitter.com/uh6XgzowOb — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 11, 2019

The loading area features a slow, continuously moving conveyor belt, where riders climb onto the two-seat vehicle, which makes revving sounds.

From there, the coaster launches riders on a 50 mph thrill ride full of twists, turns, and a few surprising drops.

For those of you wondering, there’s a test seat for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in the queue area. Guests can either ride on the motorbike or in the sidecar #AttractionsInsider pic.twitter.com/1rypytKrS6 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 11, 2019

Not to spoil anything, but brace yourself when you enter the Devils Snare.

It features practical effects like the life-size Hagrid animatronic, which riders will zip by at the beginning. You won't find any screens here.

From there riders will zip and fly by Fluffy the three-headed dog, the centaurs, and other elements.

In all the excitement of riding the Hagrid coaster, I forgot to post this video of one the special effects on the queue area right before you board #AttractionsInsider pic.twitter.com/2OxciJ8hnK — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 11, 201

The thrills are made better by the coaster's seven launches.

With Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike, Universal has taken its coasters to a whole new level.