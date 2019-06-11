ORLANDO, Fla. — Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, the new coaster at Universal's Islands of Adventure, has plenty of story and even more thrills.
- Hagrid coaster at Islands of Adventure is longest in Florida
- Riders will be sent on creature-filled journey
The coaster, which is the longest in Florida, is big on story. Riders will become students in Hagrid's Care of Magical Creatures. But when things don't go according to plan, they'll be sent on a creature-filled journey through the Forbidden Forest.
As riders make their way through the queue, they'll encounter ancient ruins. No detail is spared here, with moss and cracks featured along the stone.
After making their way past dragon eggs and other elements in Hagrid's collection, riders will then board the ride. This is where riders will get to choose between the motorbike or the adjoining sidecar.
The loading area features a slow, continuously moving conveyor belt, where riders climb onto the two-seat vehicle, which makes revving sounds.
From there, the coaster launches riders on a 50 mph thrill ride full of twists, turns, and a few surprising drops.
Not to spoil anything, but brace yourself when you enter the Devils Snare.
It features practical effects like the life-size Hagrid animatronic, which riders will zip by at the beginning. You won't find any screens here.
From there riders will zip and fly by Fluffy the three-headed dog, the centaurs, and other elements.
The thrills are made better by the coaster's seven launches.
With Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike, Universal has taken its coasters to a whole new level.