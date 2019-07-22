ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World is hiring part-time workers to operate Disney Skyliner.
The new transportation system is set to debut September 29 and will connect Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and four nearby resort hotels.
Disney Skyliner workers will be responsible for greeting guests, loading and unloading the gondolas as well as monitoring the gondola system, according to a job posting.
Workers must also be comfortable working with heights and in "enclosed spaces."
The starting pay will be $12 an hour, but Skyliner workers will be eligible for $13 an hour once the system opens in September, the job posting said.
"Some shifts may start as early as 5:00 a.m. while some may end as late as 3:00am, 4:00am or 5:00am," according to the job posting.
