ORLANDO, Fla. — Who's ready to take a ride on Disney's newest transportation system?

The Disney Skyliner is set to open September 29, Disney World announced Monday.

That's one month after Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge debuts at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The new transportation system will take guests between Hollywood Studios, Epcot and four resort hotels: Disney's Art of Animation, Disney's Pop Century Resort, Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, and Disney's Riviera Resort. However, the Riviera Resort isn't scheduled to open until December.

Some of the Disney Skyliner gondolas will feature art based on different Disney attractions, characters, and films, including Goofy, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Haunted Mansion, and Coco.

The gondolas, which can carry up to 10 people, will travel up to 11 mph across a network of lines.

Although the gondolas won't have air-conditioning , they will use a cross-ventilation system.

"We've specifically designed these cabins with the Florida climate in mind, with cross ventilation for airflow and special reflective windows to prevent direct sunlight," senior VP of resorts and transportation Thomas Mazloum said in April.