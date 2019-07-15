KISSIMMEE, Fla. – For the month of July, Island H2O Live! water park at Margaritaville Resort Orlando is offering first responders a discount on admissions.

First responders can get ticket discount at Island H2O Live!

Tickets available for $29.99 per person, Monday-Thursday

Deal available to police, firefighters, EMTs and nurses

First responders can get tickets for $29.99 for up to four family members. Daily tickets at the water park typically costs $44.99 per person.

The deal is available to police, firefighters, EMTs and nurse Monday through Thursday.

To get the discount, first responders must present a valid ID at the water park gate.

Island H2O Live!, which celebrated its grand opening last month, features 20 attractions such as mat racers, body slides and a lazy river.

For more information, visit islandh2olive.com.