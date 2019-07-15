KISSIMMEE, Fla. – For the month of July, Island H2O Live! water park at Margaritaville Resort Orlando is offering first responders a discount on admissions.
- First responders can get ticket discount at Island H2O Live!
- Tickets available for $29.99 per person, Monday-Thursday
- Deal available to police, firefighters, EMTs and nurses
First responders can get tickets for $29.99 for up to four family members. Daily tickets at the water park typically costs $44.99 per person.
The deal is available to police, firefighters, EMTs and nurse Monday through Thursday.
To get the discount, first responders must present a valid ID at the water park gate.
Island H2O Live!, which celebrated its grand opening last month, features 20 attractions such as mat racers, body slides and a lazy river.
For more information, visit islandh2olive.com.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.