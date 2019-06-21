KISSIMMEE, Fla. — What better way to celebrate the first day of summer than by opening a water park.

Island H2O Live! water park celebrates grand opening

Water park located at Margaritaville Resort Orlando

20 attractions, including a wave pool and lazy river

Island H2O Live!, the new water park at Margaritaville Resort Orlando, officially celebrated its grand opening on Friday.

Located just off U.S. 192 in Kissimmee, the water park features 20 attractions, including a wave pool, a lazy river and slides. Each attraction has a social media, tech-themed names, such as Reply Racers or Hashtag Heights.

When visitors enter the park, they'll be given a waterproof wristband that can sync to the profile they create on the H2O Live! app. From there, visitors will be able to interact with certain elements in the water park, including certain slides. They also will be able to create a playlist of songs that will play on certain slides.

Visitors can also earn loyalty points by riding the slides and other attractions. Those points can been redeem for food, merchandise and more.

In addition to attractions, the water park features a few places to grab a bite to eat. Keeping with the tech theme, there's a food location called Megabytes, which serves burgers, hot dogs, salads and wraps.

Throughout the park, there are cabanas that are available for rent.

Daily admission to Island H2O Live! is $49.99 (general), $42.99 (visitors under 48 inches), $42.99 (seniors) and $39.99 (military).

If tickets are purchased online, the prices are $44.99 (general) and $37.99 (visitors 48 inches).

An annual pass to the water park costs $89.99. But now through June 24, Island H2O Live! is offering it for $69.99.

For more information about the water park, visit islandh2olive.com.

QUICK TOUR OF ISLAND H2O LIVE! WATER PARK