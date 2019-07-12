ORLANDO, Fla. – The Tron coaster has begun to take shape at Disney's Magic Kingdom.

Tron coaster construction underway at Magic Kingdom

The project went vertical in May when construction crews installed the first set of steel support columns.

Since then, the track for the outdoor portion of the ride has been built.

Located in the Tomorrowland section of the park, the Tron coaster will send riders racing through the digital world on two-wheeled vehicles called lightcycles.

The ride is modeled after the Tron Lightcycle Power Run attraction at Shanghai Disneyland.

Disney has not yet announced an official opening date for the Tron coaster. Previously, Disney said the attraction would debut in time for Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration in 2021.

Other upcoming Disney World additions include a Guardians of the Galaxy coaster and a Ratatouille ride at Epcot, the Disney Skyliner transportation system and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.