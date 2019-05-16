ORLANDO, Fla. – The upcoming Tron coaster at Disney's Magic Kingdom has gone vertical.

Tron coaster goes vertical at Magic Kingdom

Steel support columns have been installed

Tron is expected to open in time for Disney World's 50th anniversary

The first set of steel support columns for the attraction's track have been installed, Disney revealed Thursday.

In a video shared on the Disney Parks Blog, Imagineers shared updates and details about the ride.

"This is one of over 300 columns that are going to be going up, some of up to almost 80 feet tall," said Scott Pratt, project coordinator with Walt Disney Imagineering. "Guests are going to love this experience here at Magic Kingdom."

The attraction is based on the Tron Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland. Riders will be sent into the digital world where they will board motorcycle-like ride vehicles called Lightcycles and race against opponents.

The Tron coaster is being built near Space Mountain and Tomorrowland Speedway. It's expected to open in time for Disney World's 50th anniversary in 2021.