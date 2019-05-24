KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Island H2O Live!, the new water park at Margaritaville Resort Orlando, will open to the public on June 5 for "preview days."

The preview days will be held June 5-20. During that time, visitors can get $5 off the price of a daily pass. The water park is also offering an annual pass for $69.99, which is $20 off the regular price of $89.99.

Daily passes can only be purchased at the water park's ticket window during preview days.

"We are thrilled to welcome our first guests to Island H2O Live and have them enjoy this new innovative and immersive water park," Island H2O Live! general manager Jim Kunau said in a statement. "Whether you're an influencer and thrill-seeker looking to conquer stomach-churning slides, or a family wanting to splash around in a kid-friendly zone, Island H2O Live! offers something for everyone."

Island H20 Live! features more than 20 different experiences, all featuring a social media theme. Attractions include a mat slide called Reply Racers, an adult pool called Private Domain and a family tube ride called Hastag Heights.

The water park is within walking distance of Sunset Walk, the resort's shopping and entertainment district.

For more information about Island H2O Live!, visit the water park's website.