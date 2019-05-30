ANAHEIM, Calif. — Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set to open to the public at Disneyland in California on Friday.

Ahead of the grand opening, Disney held a special dedication ceremony Wednesday night. The ceremony provided an early glimpse at the highly anticipated land, which is one of the largest expansions in Disney Parks history.

Disney streamed the ceremony so Star Wars fans across the galaxy could watch the event.

Reminder: A nearly identical version of the land is set to open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Central Florida on August 29.