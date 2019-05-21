KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The new water park at Magaritaville Resort Orlando will be holding a job fair later this month.
- Island H2O Live! to hold job fair
- Water park looking to fill full-time positions in all departments
- Job fair: May 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- RELATED: Gloria Estefan to open restaurant at Margaritaville Resort
Island H2O Live! is looking to fill full-time positions in all departments.
The job fair will be held May 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the water park on Inspiration Drive.
The water park will hold interviews and plans to hire on the spot.
Island H2O Live!, which is set to open soon, is just one part of the larger Magaritaville Resort Orlando, which also include the Sunset Walk entertainment and shopping district.
