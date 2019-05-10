KISSIMMEE, Fla. -— Margaritaville Resort Orlando's Island H2O Live! water park will be opening soon, resort developer Art Falcone said Thursday.

Island H2O Live! to open soon at Margaritaville Resort

The water park will feature a social media theme

Visitors will also be able to interact with an app

RELATED: Gloria Estefan to open restaurant at Margaritaville Resort

"The water park will be opening in the next month," resort developer Art Falcone said Thursday.

Located just off U.S. 192 in Kissimmee, Island H2O Live! will feature a "social media" theme that will be integrated throughout the park's attractions. For example, the upscale pool for adults will be called Private Domain. The cocktail bar will be called the Tag Shack. Other attractions include Hashtag Heights, a family tube ride and Retweet Racers, a mat slide.

In addition to the social media theme, the water park will use technology such as waterproof wristbands that can be linked to an app that triggers interactive elements on some attractions.

The wristbands can be used to activate cameras that will snap pictures and videos that can be shared directly to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat. Visitors will also be able to customize their slide experience by choosing their own music playlist and lighting preferences.

With the "Be Live" video feature, visitors can record themselves interacting in the park and share the clips through the app. They'll also be able to earn points on rides through the app, which can be redeemed for food, merchandise, and "skip-the-line" passes.