ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland has released a new video that lets you take a 360-degree tour inside one of the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attractions.

360-degree video of Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

The new attraction will open with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

14-acre land opens May 31 at Disneyland, August 29 at Disney World

The video is of the Chess Room inside the Millennium Falcon: Smuggers Run attraction. The video also includes mechanical noises in the background, adding to the effect of being inside the iconic ship.

Over the weekend, Disney CEO Bob Iger shared new pictures from inside Galaxy's Edge , including a view of the exterior of the Millennium Falcon.

Smugglers Run opens with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland on May 31. The ride will then debut at Disney World's version of the land on August 29.

In addition to Smugglers Run, Galaxy's Edge will feature a Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction — which is slated open later in the year.