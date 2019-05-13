ANAHEIM, Calif. — Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is set to open at Disneyland in mere weeks.

Bob Iger took Steven Spielberg, JJ Abrams on a tour

But over the weekend, Disney CEO Bob Iger shared new photos from the land, taking a few famous friends along for a tour.

Iger toured the land with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Imagineer Scott Trowbridge, and directors Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams. Iger then shared the photos on Twitter.

"Best way to impress your friends, give them a personal tour of @StarWars Galaxy's Edge!," Iger tweeted.

The 14-acre land will feature several themed shops and restaurants , as well as two new attractions: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Smugglers Run will be in operation on opening day, while Rise of the Resistance will open later in the year.

Visitors will also be able build their own droids and lightsabers .

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge first opens at Disneyland on May 31 and then at Walt Disney World on August 29.