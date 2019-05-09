ORLANDO, Fla. -- Bongos Cuban Cafe will close this summer at Disney Springs, owner Gloria Estefan said Thursday.

The restaurant, which first opened in 1997, will leave the Disney entertainment and shopping district when its lease ends.

"With the lease coming to full term this summer, rather than renovating the current location, we're transitioning our brand into Estefan Kitchen at Margaritaville Resort Orlando," Estefan's team said in a statement.

Estefan Kitchen, which is set to open this fall at Margaritaville's Sunset Walk district, will include Cuban cuisine with a modern twist as well as vegetarian options. The location will also offer music, giving off a nightclub experience.

Some of the workers at Bongos will join the team at Estefan Kitchen.

"Many of our employees have been with us for the start and are part of our extended family," the statement said.

Bongos was one of the last restaurants from the Downtown Disney era that had not renovated. Wolfgang Puck and Planet Hollywood have opened renovated or new concepts at Disney Springs in recent years.

"Bongos Cuban Cafe has made an important contribution to our guest experience for nearly 22 years, and we wish the Estefans nothing but the best for their business ventures," Disney said in a statement.