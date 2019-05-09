KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Latin music legends Gloria and Emilio Estefan are opening a restaurant at Margaritaville Resort Orlando.

Estefan Kitchen will serve Cuban cuisine with a modern twist

The restaurant is set to open at Sunset Walk in the fall

The couple shared the news Thursday morning with the resort's developer, Art Falcone.

The couple are bringing their Estefan Kitchen brand to the resort's Sunset Walk district this fall. Similar to the Miami location, the new restaurant will feature a menu of Cuban cuisine as well as rice bowls, flatbreads, ceviche and vegetarian options.

Here's Emilio and @GloriaEstefan talking about some of the cuisine Estefan Kitchen will serve when it opens at Margaritaville Resort Orlando's Sunset Walk this fall: pic.twitter.com/1LoqvxHk2r — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 9, 2019

The new restaurant will also feature a kids menu and an interactive kids corner.

Music will also play a large part in the restaurant. The bartenders and servers will sing inside the restaurant, Emilio Estefan said. There are also plans for the restaurant to host free concerts outside, showcasing different types of music.

"Get ready to dance," Emilio Estefan said.

The couple said they chose the new location because the Orlando area is a hotspot.

"It's where everyone comes," Gloria Estefan said. "You see travelers from all over the world."

"I think it's a beautiful place, and for us it's a great opportunity to reach people from all over," she added.

Estefan Kitchen is not the first restaurant the Estefans have opened in the Central Florida area. They have Bongo's Cuban Café at Disney Springs, which opened in 1997.