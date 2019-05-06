ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal unveiled the latest creature joining guests on the new Harry Potter roller coaster, and it's Hagrid himself.

Universal team worked with Robbie Coltrane to create animatronic

Will be part of new Hagrid-themed roller coaster

Coaster opens at Islands of Adventure June 13

The beloved 7-foot, 6-inch tall half-giant is being brought to life in what Universal calls its most advanced and life-like animatronic yet.

Universal's creative team worked with Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane to study his movements and facial expressions, create digital scans of Coltrane's teeth, hand-sculpted his face, and had Coltrane record a custom script for the coaster.

The team that handled wardrobe for the Harry Potter films also created the costume the animatronic Hagrid wears.

In Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, guests follow Hagrid on a ride through the Forbidden Forest, encountering all kinds of rare magical creatures, including blast-ended skrewts, a centaur, a Cornish pixie, and Fluffy the 3-headed dog.

The ride replaces the Dragon Challenge coaster at Islands of Adventure in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Hogsmeade area.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is set to open June 13.