ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando has released a new promotional video that provides another glimpse at the creatures that will be featured on Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

New video shows off creatures on Hagrid coaster

Clip also shows Hagrid flying through the Forbidden Forest

Hagrid's Magical Motorbike Adventure set to debut June 13

RELATED: Universal Orlando reveals new Hagrid coaster details

The 30-second clip shows Hagrid flying through the Forbidden Forest on his famed motorbike. Along the way, he encounters Fluffy the three-headed dog, Cornish pixies and a centaur. Universal revealed those creatures, along with the blast-ended skrewt, last week.

"The world's most spellbinding journey is about to take its wildest turn yet," the video's narrator says.

Hagrid's Magical Motorbike Adventure is set to debut June 13 at Universal's Island of Adventure.