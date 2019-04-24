ORLANDO, Fla. -- A Sesame Street land recently opened at SeaWorld Orlando, but in the weeks since, its already undergone some changes.

SeaWorld removes Sesame Street playground weeks after opening

Count-Around Playground will be replaced with a new play area

Sesame Street opened on March 27

When the land opened on March 27, it featured six newly-themed rides and two play areas for the kids.

But over the weekend, some visitors noticed one of the play areas was missing. The Count-Around Playground, which was located near the center of the land, had been removed.

The playground was themed after Count von Count, the vampire character from the long-running children's TV series.

A SeaWorld spokeswoman said the Count's playground was removed to make way for a new play area.

"We will be provided a new dry play area in place of the existing play structure that will better appeal to our younger Sesame Street fans," spokeswoman Lori Cherry said in an email.

She added that the space will also be used to add more seating for the Sesame Street themed food trucks.

No word yet on when the new play area will open or which character it will be themed after.