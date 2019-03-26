ORLANDO, Fla. — Sesame Street, SeaWorld Orlando's newest expansion, is full of child-like wonder.

LIVE UPDATES: Sesame Street 1st look

SeaWorld Orlando's newest area opens Wednesday

Sesame Street replaces Shamu's Happy Harbor

In a 1st, new parade will run several times a day

RELATED: SeaWorld Orlando to Host Sesame Street Fun Run

The six-acre land, which officially opens Wednesday, features rides, characters, and plenty of interactive elements, all paying tribute to the long-running children's TV series.

There's Mr. Hooper's Store, which visitors can enter and find T-shirts, backpacks, plush toys, and Elmo bubble wands.

The bubble wands can be used to active seven of 11 interactive spots scattered throughout the land. For instance, tapping the wand on one of the food trucks can cause it to honk or make other noises.

The land is full of other little touches such as windows in which various characters appear on screens.

And, in a first for SeaWorld Orlando, Sesame Street features a parade that runs multiple times a day. Characters that might make appearances include Grover, Bert, Ernie, the Count, Abby, and more.

WATCH: Elmo, Abby and Rosita greeting visitors at #SesameStreet pic.twitter.com/3xk0st6WsK — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) March 26, 2019

Sesame Street replaces Shamu's Happy Harbor . However, the six rides remain and have been rethemed to fit the new land. Shamu Express has been turned into Super Grover's Box Car Derby. Other rides include Abby's Flower Tower and Big Bird's Twirl 'n' Whirl.

There are also wet and dry play areas.

In addition to rides and characters, the land offers a few places to grab a bite to eat.

Cookie Monster gets his own food truck, with cookies that visitors can buy. Elsewhere, other food trucks sell chicken tenders, grilled cheese sandwiches, and cold drinks.